Grab-and-Go Meals Available for Students

In an effort to make sure Sacramento City Unified School District (SCUSD) students have access to healthy meals in the event of a strike on Wednesday, March 23, SCUSD Nutrition Services Department is offering grab-and-go meals for students.



Meals will be available at several convenient community locations for pick up between 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. each day. Meals will also be available in limited quantities at all SCUSD school locations IF NECESSARY during the school day, but we recommend that you visit one of nine convenient community locations.

Grab and Go Community Distribution Locations:

Shiloh Baptist Church | 3565 9th Avenue

YMCA | 2021 W. Street

Boys and Girls Club | 5212 Lemon Hill

La Familia Maple Neighborhood Center | 3301 37th Avenue

Old Florin Tech School | 24th and Florin

Raley’s Supermarket | 4690 Freeport Blvd.

Raley’s Supermarket | 8391 Folsom Blvd.

Clayton B. Wire Campus | 5100 El Paraiso Ave

Floyd Farms | 401 A McClatchy Way | *Walk up service only

Free meals are available for each child 18 years of age and younger during the work stoppage, and meal distribution will continue until regular schedules resume.



A special thank you to our community partners for offering locations for the remote meal services.